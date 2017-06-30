After Anil Kumble Quits, Virat Kohli Opens Up About Indian Cricket Team’s Next Coach!

Ardent cricket fans might know legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble recently stepped down as a coach for Indian Cricket team. Kumble tweeted about the same in his statement, which also said that Virat Kohli had reservations with his working style. After this, many blamed Virat Kohli for being the reason why Kumble had to quit as a coach for the team. Finally, Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli reacts to the same.

During the pre-match conference ahead of the third ODI against West Indies, Virat Kohli stated that neither the cricket team nor he has a say in the selection of the coaches. Adding further he said that team is answerable and can give suggestions only if the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) asks for it.

“From a personal point of view, I can’t pinpoint anything or give any details. We as a team only voice our opinion when asked by the BCCI,” Kohli said.

“This is a process we always go through and something we respect as a team. It’s something that is asked to the team and not in segregation. The same procedure, as and when it takes place, we will give our suggestions to the BCCI,” Kohli added.

Another reporter asked the same question in a different manner, Virat was quite curt this time. He said, “Suggestions are given to the BCCI. There is no point in saying anything out in the open because that is for us as a team to convey to the BCCI as when we are asked.”

Not talking much about the coach selection, Virat Kohli said their priority right now is to win the series in the Caribbeans.

“Right now, we have series at hand and this is what we are focussed on. The process is taking place and that is something which is in the control of BCCI. We are not focussed on anything else at the moment.

“Our priority is coming here and winning the series and preparing for the game that lie ahead of us,” the India skipper said.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Tom Moody are on BCCI’s shortlist for a new coach. Former India skipper Ravi Shastri is also said to be on the list for the next India head coach.

