Ankita Lokhande Finally Gets A Big Break In Bollywood Alongside Kangana Ranaut!

Ankita Lokhande finally bags her first Bollywood film alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Television actress and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is back in action. Anita, who rose to fame with television serial Pavitra Rishta, is all set for her Bollywood debut. Yes, the diva has got a big break as Jhalkaribai to Kangana Ranaut’s historical drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. The girl, who was on a break on a professional and personal level, is making a bang on a comeback but this time on the big screen.

Ankita, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, revealed about her role that she will be playing alongside Kangana’s Jhansi ki Rani. “I’d never heard of her before, not many have, but Jhalkaribai was one of the greatest heroes of our proud history. I’m honoured that I’ll be telling her story to the world, fighting alongside Kangana’s Rani Laxmibai,” says Ankita.

The report also suggests that Ankita Lokhande is being trained in sword-fighting with Hollywood action director Nick Powell. During the interview, the actress also revealed that how she was clueless to use the sword on the first day of her training. “Since then, he has taken me by the hand and shown me how to fight. He treats me like a kid and makes the training so entertaining,” reveals the actress.

Well, we are highly waiting to see Ankita Lokhande on the big screen. Reportedly, the actress has been approached for quite a few films also. However, in respect to the makers, Ankita refused to reveal the details. There are talks of her doing a Sanjay Bhansali production as well.

