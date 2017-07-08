Ankita Lokhande Gets Angry On Being Addressed As Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Girlfriend!

Ankita Lokhande, who has geared up for a big Bollywood debut film, is upset on being addressed as Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex.

Television actress Ankita Lokhande is back in action. Anita, who rose to fame with television serial Pavitra Rishta, is all set for her Bollywood debut. The diva has got a big break as Jhalkaribai to Kangana Ranaut’s historical drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. However, Ankita is upset that her personal life is more talked about than her Bollywood debut.The actress is irked by the constant reference to her former beau Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a recent interview with HT, Ankita stated that she is being referred as Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex, which is quite annoying her. “I don’t understand why am I [still] being referred as Sushant’s ex. I have my own identity. Why not talk about my work? Very soon, I will start shooting for my first Bollywood film and I hope everyone focusses on that,” says Ankita.

Well, Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for six years before they parted ways early last year. Since then, the duo has avoided coming together for any occasion. In fact, the duo is no more in talking terms. Asked Ankita if she is still in touch with Sushant, she replies, “I never spoke about anyone; won’t talk about it now also.”

Recently, there were rumours of Ankita dating Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon. However, the actress has rubbished the news. “Kushal is a very good friend. This year, I have already been linked with three guys. What’s wrong with people?” she laughs, adding, “Can’t I click photos with my friends? I have been a tomboy, having more male friends and even hugging them isn’t something new for me. I guess, now on, I will have to be extra careful.”

Well, we are highly waiting to see Ankita Lokhande on the big screen. Reportedly, the actress has been approached for quite a few films also. However, in respect to the makers, Ankita refused to reveal the details. There are talks of her doing a Sanjay Bhansali production as well.

