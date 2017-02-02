Another Big Win For Sonam Kapoor!

Sonam Kapoor swept most of the awards this year for her performance in Neerja.

She celebrated another big win at the Lokmat Maharashtra Awards last night.

Sonam Kapoor finally came into her own with Neerja , in a truly career defining performance. This brought her major commercial and critical acclaim and also won several awards. Including Critics Choice Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards, Editor’s Choice Stardust Award for Best Actress, Best Actress –Asia Vision Movie Awards, Best Actress Critics Choice Award at the Hello Hall of Fame, Best Actress award– Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Best Actress Masala Awards Dubai!

Adding another one to the list, Sonam won the Best Actress for her nuanced performance as the Pan-Am braveheart at the Lokmat Maharashtra Awards.

And while the awards have been immensely gratifying, Sonam reveals that ultimately doing good work, continues to remain her biggest reward.

Says Sonam Kapoor, “I have been winning awards since the film released in February last year. Of course, it’s great to be validated for the work you do and it’s heartening to win awards, but honestly, your work should be your reward.”

