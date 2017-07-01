Anushka Sharma Has A Double Role in Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry met Sejal has been generating buzz ever since its title was announced a few weeks back.

The film has been the talk of the town for various reasons be it the star cast, the title its mini trails or the popular Radha song. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial has been generating immense love from the audiences across.

However, the filmmaker and team Jab Harry met Sejal have kept the film’s content under wraps.

There has been heightened speculation about the storyline of Jab Harry met Sejal with fans giving out multiple views on the story of the film.

Multiple diverse looks from the film have been doing the rounds and have been widely reported generating much anticipation amongst cine goers and Shah Rukh Anushka fans.

While the mini trails feature Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in free spirited urban look the duo has treated their audience with another look from the film which features the duo in a rooted Punjabi avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan is seeing donning a turban and Anushka is seen in a patiala suit.

It is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra. While Anushka essays the role of Sejal Jhaveri a Gujarati girl.

However, the diverse looks from the film give air to a possibility of Anushka having a double role in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

This would mark to be Anushka’s double role appearance onscreen. It would be interesting to watch Anushka to portray diverse roles in Jab Harry met Sejal.