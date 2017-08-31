SHOCKING! Death On The Sets Of Anushka Sharma’s Pari

Bad News! A Mishap Takes Place At The Shoot Of Anushka Sharma’s Pari In Kolkata

An accident resulting in death has taken place in Kolkata at the shoot of the film Pari starring Anushka Sharma.

The Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had stunned everyone when the first look of her upcoming film Pari was released. Looking all intense and mysterious, the actress had managed to pique everyone’s interest in the film. And people were very much waiting for the movie to get released on the big screen.

But before that, a very unfortunate event has taken place at the sets of the film. The whole cast and crew of Pari was in the city of Kolkata for the shoot of the film. And an accident happened on this Tuesday resulting in a death of a Bollywood technician.

According to a report of DNA, the death happened allegedly due to coming in the contact of a live wire, during the outdoor shoot in South 24 Parganas district. The location of the shoot was Korolberia, under Leather Complex.

The same report quotes a police officer saying, “We are looking into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the report. Primarily, it seems that the person died of electrocution.”

28 years old, Shah Alam was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. And was working as a technician in the Bollywoood industry. “The scene was shot around a bamboo bush where lights were fitted to illuminate the objects and the main characters, He probably had touched one of the live wires,” said the police officer explaining the reason of the death.

The police officer also informed that as soon as the accident had happened, the person was taken to a nearby hospital. But unfortunately, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The shooting of Anushka Sharma’s film, Pari has come to a hault after the mishap took place.

