Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri Trailer Has Magic And Gets You Curious

Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri Trailer Is Out And You Want To See More

The release date of Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri was set to release on March 2017, but no posters, first look or trailer of the movie was unveiled. Finally, the trailer is out and it was worth the wait!!

The trailer starts with Suraj Sharma in an arrange marriage meeting set-up where he is asked to marry a tree because of horoscopic requirement. Next we know, he is haunted by pretty salwar clad bhoot of Shashi (Anushka Sharma) who claims he married her and not the tree as the tree was ghost-infested!! The initial part of the trailer is hilarious with Anushka floating as a ghost, thanks to VFX and she looks eerie but funny eerie!

The second part shift and gets musical once Diljit Dosanjh comes on and the setting gets contemporary clearly taking us back in time. This shift happens when Shashi is asked if she has any impending desire, because of which she is lurking around.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Shashi reveals her love-story with the singer (Diljit who looks quite dashing) who leaves to make a name for himself and how things go awry after that.

The trailer leaves you wanting more and wanting it all now.

Clearly, the movie is set in two eras and narrated by a spirit. Shot extensive in Punjab, the name of the film is based on the village it is set in Phillauri. Directed by Anshai Lal, the film is a family entertainer which was released by Anushka, who is also a producer of the film, in the live facebook chat.

Watch the trailer here.