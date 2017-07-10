Anushka Sharma Proves To Be A Dedicated Actress!

Anushka Sharma to her team’s rescue!

Who says traveling off-shores is easy for actors. Anushka Sharma is a case in point. During the two-month-long schedule of Jab Harry Met Sejal in Europe, her team lost its make-up and hair kits in Amsterdam.

It all happened when the actress and her team decided to dine out at a local restaurant in the city. After returning to the hotel they were put up at, Anushka’s team realized that the kits had gone missing.

When enquired, the driver of their van confessed that he had forgotten to lock its doors, and the bags were probably stolen. The team was worried because they had a continuity to maintain at the shoot the following morning.

While her team toyed with the idea of heading to a shop early morning, Anushka decided to borrow a few things from the crew and use some of her own makeup and hairstyling items for the day to ensure the shoot starts on time.

Post pack-up, she headed to the market with her team and bought make-up and hair kits for them which helped them sail through the rest of the schedule.

‘Beech Beech Mein’ from Jab Harry met Sejal that was launched recently by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali has presented to the audience a quirky avatar of the actors.

The song features Shah Rukh and Anushka freaking out as they set out to celebrate in a club.

The characters, Harry and Sejal are garnering much love from the audience with the introduction of every new mini trail. The songs ‘Radha’ and Beech Beech Mein’ have already become a rage among the audience.

Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around the story of a Punjabi tourist guide and a Gujarati girl. Shah rukh’s name in the film is Harinder Singh Nehra, while Anushka plays Sejal.

The makers of Jab Harry met Sejal are laying a unique marketing grammar. After releasing a series of mini trails as an unconventional introduction to the audience to the film’s characters Harry and the Sejal, the makers also visited Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song ‘Radha’ amongst the girls.

Visiting the clubs in Mumbai as they launch the second song, ‘Beech Beech Mein’ serves as yet another marketing ace by the Team Jab Harry met Sejal.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

