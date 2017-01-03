Anushka Sharma Teams Up With Makers Of Akshay Kumar’s Rustom!

Fresh from the success of Rustom and the much anticipated Toilet-Ek Prem Katha making all the right noises, Kriarj Entertainment has announced their association with Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma‘s production banner with brother Karnesh). Both the companies have joined hands to produce films, the first of which goes on floor in the new year.

Following the success of their maiden production venture NH10, Clean Slate Films is ready to release their next production, PHILLAURI. Speaking on the association, Karnesh said, “We are happy to have Kriraj Entertainment on board our next project. Both the production houses share a common vision of providing strong content to the discerning cinema viewers and we look forward to this association.”

Arjun N Kapoor, Co founder of Kriarj adds ‘To my mind, there couldn’t be a more fitting partnership for Kriarj. Clean Slate Films has, with their choice of films shown consistency in quality content and hence we found this to be a perfect fit. We look forward to a long term collaboration with Anushka Sharma and Karnesh‘.

