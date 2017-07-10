Anushka Shetty Might Lose Her Role In Prabhas’ Saaho Because Of This Reason!

Anushka Shetty might not be a part of Prabhas’ next Saaho because of being overweight!

SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ was immensely appreciated by the audience. Especially, the lead couple of the film, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were loved as a pair. Along with fierce war scenes and some great visual effects, the movie has a sparkling chemistry between the two of them.

It is known to all of us that Prabhas is next going to be seen in the film ‘Saaho’. It was also reported by us how Anushka was being considered for the role of the female lead in the film.

But now there are reports that the actress might not be a part of the film. And the reason is her being over-weight. A source has been quoted by Bollywood Life saying, “Anushka was training hard for her role in Saaho. However, her weight has become a bone of contention. She is still about five to eight kilo overweight. And this might cost her the film itself.”

Earlier, there were also reports of Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor being approached for the film. But when Anushka was being considered for the role, it had created excitement in their fans. And now this report has brought disappointment for many!

Saaho is going to be an action flick whose teaser was attached to ‘Baahubali 2’. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is going to be released in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. UV Creations will be producing it. The famous Bollywood trio, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa will be composing the music for the film.

