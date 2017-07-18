AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Fans Walking Out Of His Concert In UK!

Legendary musician A.R. Rahman reacts to the London concert controversy after fans walked out of his concert for singing Tamil songs.

Legendary musician A.R. Rahman was recently on a world tour and during which, he performed at Wembley, U.K on July 8. The event concert was titled as ‘Netru, Indru, Naalai’. However, some of his audience left midway because he sang more Tamil songs than Hindi songs. Despite the Oscar winning music composer singing his big Hindi hits, Indian fans had left the gig midway and demanded refunds. Even the title of the concert was pretty clear.

Twitter was filled with tweets on how Rahman had been ‘disrespectful’ to his fans by performing Tamil songs. Well, if not London, New York was all happy to hear A R Rahman singing Tamil songs at the recently held IIFA 2017. Rahman received his award for 25 years in the industry and, as Rahman sang Urvasi Urvasi in its original Tamil, fans could not stop but cheer to the loudest.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

During an interaction with the media at IIFA 2017, Rahman reacted to the London concert controversy. He explained that he always ”tries his best” and is “nothing” without the support he receives from his fans.

Talking to NDTV, AR Rahman, who got honored at IIFA Awards 2017 for completing 25 years in the industry, said, ”We try our best. We try to be honest. I love the way how people have supported for all these years without them I’m nothing. I’m grateful to all of them.”

His reaction is so amazing humble and moreover, coming from an Oscar winning legendary musician. He surely knows what he is doing and the music he lives for.

Meanwhile, check out the tweets about how fans were unhappy with the legend singing Tamil songs:

Need more Hindi Punjabi songs #ARRahman #Wembley #ssearena feels like come to a South Indian concert @arrahman — Saurabh Sethi (@Saurabh_Sethi25) July 8, 2017

Was so disappointed and left half way through. The promoter #HumsiniEntertainment should of said 99% songs will be Tamil. I wouldnt of come — Rita Mistry (@RitaMistry) July 8, 2017

Was total disaster,for someone who made his name in Bollywood(at least on sheer numbers) it was disrespectful from him,even speaking Tamil — Apoorva Dixit (@apoorva_dixit) July 9, 2017

Came across a lot of disgruntled audience as I left the show. Never imagined I’d see that for an AR Rahman concert! — Omer Chowdhury (@OmChow) July 9, 2017

Singer Chinmayi, who has performed several Rahman songs in films, tweeted series of tweets that how people can listen to Spanish songs and not Tamil:

When Rahman sir wins 2 Oscars and creates history, he is “An Indian”, but 7-8 Tamil gaane kya gaa liye aap naraaz hote ho. What yaar? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017

The show was called ‘Netru Indru Naalai’, had 65% Hindi songs (Set List is out there). Music knows no boundaries / language. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017

Chase the American dream, your kids can Spanish; Live in the UK that once colonised India – but cry foul when a when you hear Tamil songs — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017

Watch Video : Priyanka Chopra REACTS on Fans Walking Out Of A R Rahman’s Concert