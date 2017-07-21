Arbaaz Khan Slams Munna Michael Director Sabbir Khan For Claiming To Direct Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3!

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3 is the most awaited film, which will star none other than Salman Khan. Arbaaz Khan, who ventured into film production with Dabangg, is planning for the third installment of the super hit franchise since a very long time. From star cast to who will direct the film, Dabangg 3 has always been in the question. It was being reported that filmmaker Prabhudheva, who revived Salman Khan’s dying career with the 2009 film Wanted, will be directing the film.

Now with the latest reports, Munna Michael director Sabbir Khan is said to be approached for the film as a director. However, Arbaaz Khan has strongly rubbished the news and this has created a big controversy on social media already. Sabbir Khan in an in an interview with Mumbai Mirror revealed that he is directing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

Talking to the Mumbai Mirror, Sabbir Khan revealed, ”Yes, I’ve started working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but I can’t say anything until the paperwork is finalised. I am in talks and am really happy that I was one of directors selected to work on the final script.”

He further said, ”I plan to catch up on my reading. Travelling makes me write better. I’m hoping to return with an entertaining plot for Chulbul Pandey.”

He also recollected the days when Salman Khan gave him a break into the industry. Sabbir Khan told tabloid, ”Bhai then encouraged me to pursue a career in films against my father’s wishes. My dad slapped me when I suggested it. Those days, 18-20 assistants were queuing up to work with David Dhawan, and bhai got me a break as an AD. He gave wings to my dreams.”

However, after Sabbir Khan makes it official about being a director of Dabangg 3, Arbaaz Khan rubbished the report. Arbaaz, who helmed the previous franchise of Dabangg 3, took to Twitter to rubbish the reports of Sabbir Khan approached as director for the film.

He wrote, ”Sabir khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing.”

Sabir khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) July 21, 2017

We wonder what the truth is! Nevertheless, we cannot wait for the film to go on floors now.

