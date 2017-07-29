Arjun Kapoor Breaks Down On The Kapil Sharma Show!

Arjun Kapoor breaks down in tears as a man shares something very wonderful about his mom, Mona Kapoor on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor along with the co-stars of their recently released film Mubarakan visited on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show. After their shooting got cancelled once, Arjun and Anil Kapoor finally promoted their film on Kapil’s show a couple of days ago but the duo had a gala time like never before.

There has to be laughter riot when Kapil Sharma is around. However, this time, there were tears too. Yes, a mimicry artiste left Arjun Kapoor into tears after he shared a nostalgic moment. The man who used to mimic Anil Kapoor narrated an incident when Arjun’s mother Mona Kapoor had helped him by offering money for his sister’s treatment.

DNA quoted a source from the sets confessing how Arjun’s late mother Mona Kapoor once helped a needy man. The quote reads, ”There was a show on which Arjun’s mother was working. During the show, the guy got a call from his home saying his sister was unwell and had to be rushed to the hospital. When Mona heard about it she immediately gave him money and asked him to rush home. Hearing that Arjun got emotional and was seen getting teary-eyed.”

Now, this is something very special and touching for Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mother in a cancer battle. Mona, the former wife of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, passed away in March 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer.

