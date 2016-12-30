Arjun Kapoor Preps Up For Mubarkan!

Mubarakan has been creating all the right noise since the announcement of the film.

Anees Bazmee‘s Mubarakan has an interesting cast and is all set to witness a lot of first’s.

For the very first time, the ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ jodi, Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor have come together for a film, which has built umpteen excitement among the audience.

The actor will be playing the role of a Sikh for the first time and has put in immense hard work to get into the skin of the character.

The leading pair, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’cruz have been paired together for the very first time in a movie and clearly make for a good looking lead pair.

The movie will be an entertaining ride for sure, as Arjun will be seen playing two different roles that of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh.

Interestingly, before Arjun started shooting, the makers wanted to ensure that he got his authentic Punjabi accent bang-on, hence they organised a dialect coach for him so that he would get all his nuances right.

After two days of coaching, the coach felt that he was so proficient with his accent that he didn’t need the coaching anymore.

Arjun who’s roots are in Punjab, has been born and brought up in a Punjabi family and clearly qualifies for the perfect Punjabi munda.

Arjun Kapoor, “I guess being brought in a joint family and hearing Punjabi being spoken by my grandparents all the time really stuck with me and when we started reading I realised I could recall the tonality from my childhood this making the process a little easier than I had imagined…”

Anees Bazmee shares, “We had a dialect coach for Arjun for the first two days. But Arjun was so quick to learn that we didn’t need the coach beyond that. It took Arjun just two days to get into the skin of both the characters he is playing. And I feel that is commendable.”

Mubarakan, produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios and Ashwin Varde will be releasing on July 28, 2017.

