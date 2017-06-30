Arjun Kapoor Reveals How He Struggled In Bollywood!

The 32-year-old actor says that success or failure of an actor depends on the audience.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s journey in B-Town was not easy. The actor is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and nephew of veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Yet, his venture in Bollywood was not unchallenging. Arjun spoke about his struggles and how being from a family of actors and producers doesn’t make debut in Bollywood a cake walk. The actor says coming from a film family is futile in the industry if one can’t show returns on a filmmaker’s investment.

Arjun spoke about his struggles in an interview for Vogue India’s July 2017 cover story written by Udita Jhunjhunwala. The actor had started off in the industry as an assistant director and associate producer on films. He debuted into acting with Ishaqzaade which released in 2012.

Arjun says that he had to go through an audition before he got the role. He said, “Yes, the casting director knew of me, but I didn’t ask my father to launch me. My father could open the door for me but eventually, somebody’s investing in you for a reason. If you don’t show a return on the investment, they will stop investing in you. You have to make the industry and the audience realise that you’re not here just because of the surname. And only you can do that – in front of the camera.”

The actor who turned 32 this week also said that the success or failure of an actor depends on the audience. Arjun said, “You join the industry and you keep trying. If the audience wants to see you, you’ll get more work. If the audience has no interest, you won’t. In most other businesses you get degrees, in most other jobs there are qualifications. Our profession doesn’t offer a certificate of capability beforehand. You have to earn it, and the best judge of that is the audience.”

Arjun Kapoor is now in the fifth year of his acting career and had given quite a bunch of hit movies. His upcoming movie, Mubarakan which also stars Athiya Shetty, Illeana D’Cruz and Anil Kapoor will release on July 28.

