Arjun Kapoor Shares A Super Embarrassing Throwback Photo Of Sonam Kapoor On Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor is known to share old photos from time to time on his social media

The ‘ Mubarakan’ actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his penchant to share photos from the past on his social media. He often posts snaps from his childhood and time with his siblings and family members.

Arjun Kapoor has once again shared an embarrassingly cute throwback picture of himself and his cousins of the Kapoor family.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The picture seems very old and is adorably cute. Sonam Kapoor is seen smiling brightly while Arjun is looking at the camera. Cousins Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are also spotted in the picture. The snap is a major throwback and shows how close the cousins are in life.

The ‘Mubarakan’ star captioned the throwback picture with, “Dude, like who are these people??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor@anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor@shanayakapoor02

Dude, like who are these people ??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor @shanayakapoor02 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

On the work front, actress Sonam Kapoor will be seen in ‘Veeri Di Wedding’ produced by sister Rhea Kapoor. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

He will be seen next in ‘Namastey Canada’ which is said to be a sequel to the first Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Namastey London’. He will star with Parineeti Chopra in the movie once again after acting together in ‘Ishaqzaade’.

Actor Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of his recent rom-com movie ‘Mubarakan’ with Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Watch Video : Arjun Kapoor Thanks Fans For Success Of Mubarakan