Arjun Kapoor Speaks Up On Kapil Sharma Keeping Him Waiting For Hours!

It’s been reported that Kapil Sharma made the Mubarakan team waiting on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for four hours.

Just recently Kapil Sharma cancelled his shooting with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for the promotions of their next, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. It was reported that Kapil had collapsed on the sets and was rushed to the hospital.

Well this time again the comedian did not turn up at the shoot and team Mubarakan had to leave. There were rumors that the team Mubarakan was kept waiting on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for four hours.

However, Arjun kapoor has rubbished these reports. The actor clarified and wrote, “He didn’t keep us waiting. He unfortunately fell sick. The #Mubarakan team wishes @KapilSharmaK9 gets well soon & keeps making us smile.”

A source told Indian Express, ”Everyone from the team Mubarakan had come on time right from Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The shoot was scheduled to begin around 5.30pm earlier today. But as Kapil had not come till then, we made some calls and it was then we were told that he is not keeping well but will try to come in for the shoot as soon as possible.

As Kapil’s health was involved, the team decided to wait for him for some more time and finish the shoot. But till 10pm when he did not turn up, everyone decided that they shall leave after waiting for over four hours.”

Earlier, the star cast of ‘Guest Iin London’ including Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda were informed about the cancelled shoot.

It seems Kapil Sharma is taking a lot of stress due to low TRP of his show.