Arjun Kapoor Speaks Up On Nepotism And It Makes Sense!

Arjun Kapoor speaks up on box-office figures and nepotism in the industry.

The Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is next going to be seen in the film ‘Mubarakan’. It was at the song launch of ‘The Goggle Song’ of the same film, where the actor was asked upon his views on the dissatisfying box-office collections of the Bollywood films this year.

To which the actor had replied by saying, “I feel that because of box office figures, a film’s value gets diminished. There are various films that have done well, like Hindi Medium. So I hope at the end of this year, we will have more number of good films which will do good business.”

Adding his last release ‘Half Girlfriend’ to the list of films that have done a good business this year, he says, “We shouldn’t compare films with last year’s box office results. We should look at good things that are happening. Kaabil, Raees and Half Girlfriend‘ also did good business and I feel hits and flops are part and parcel (of showbiz). The year still has six months left, so hopefully at the end of the year, we will have more successful films.”

It was very recently when YRF launched another member of the Kapoor family, Aadar Jain, which again sparked the nepotism debate. Arjun was also asked upon his views on Nepotism, on which he said, “This is something that is going on for too long. Our film industry is known for much better things and this is one debate we have been stretching like rubber.”

Explaining his point of view, he said, “I feel we should all move ahead of it. Anyone can come in this industry with family backup and all, but cannot exist because of that. A person exists in this industry because of his capabilities and the kind of work he has done. So, the media should also be responsible and move ahead, focus on good and relevant things that this industry is known for and not just one element that gives one headline.”

‘Mubarakan’ is slated to release on July 28, this year.

