Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town!

The trailer of Mubarakan and its new title track, which was unveiled recently has been loved by the audience’s and has also been well received by the people from the film industry.

Anees Bazmee’s who has given hits like Welcome and No Entry has created a nail-biting wait now with his upcoming film Mubarakan.

The movie is surely going to be an entertaining ride and has already built umpteen excitement among the audience.

A lot of celebrities from Bollywood have loved the trailer and song of Mubarakan and they have even took to social media praising the trailer.

Here are some tweets that have been put by actors and people from film fraternity in praise of Mubarakan:

Tiger Shroff said,”All the best arjun and athu! Congrats on the fab trailer @arjunk26 @theathiyashetty”

Kriti Sanon says,”A lil late!But congrats #TeamMubarakan !super entertaining trailer! @theathiyashetty Cant wait for the songs now! @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor”

Karan Johar said,”Chachu and you are killing it!!!! Mad fun and full on masala ride!! #Mubarakan to all the mad hatters!!! @AnilKapoor @arjunk26″

Ranveer Singh said,”#MubarakanTrailer TWO MUCH AK FOR ONE TRAILER!!! can’t wait for this galactic explosion of raita”

Sajid Khan said,”Goodluck for the trailer guys @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde @SnehaRajani @arjunk26 @maharshs @AnilKapoor @BazmeeAnees”

Nikhil Advani says,”You guys look like you’ll had such a blast. Congrats @arjunk26 @theathiyashetty @Ileana_Official https://youtu .be/aYXNMaBQrwU #MubarakanTra iler”

Rahul Dholakia,” Thank u rahul this time out dimaag & daring is all for entertaining the audiences !!!”

Ali Abbas Zafar,” Baba @arjunk26 having some serious fun with chachu & baba @RanveerOfficial has fully pictured himself in the trailer as Karan ” naughty one”

Mustafa,”The Singhs are here to take everyone on an adventure! Super entertaining trailer of #Mubarakan. @AnilKapoor @arjunk26 @theathiyashetty”

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have it’s worldwide release on 28th July 2017.