Arjun Kapoor Leaves Malaika Arora Khan Impressed With His Killer Dance Moves On Nach Baliye 8!

Arjun Kapoor leaves Malaika Arora Khan impressed with his killer dance moves on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8.

The celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 is getting interesting with each passing day. The celebrity couples are seen entertaining the viewers with their thrilling dance performances. The makers of the show are giving their best to keep the audience hooked to the television. Last week, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra made a grand guest appearance on the show and the interest in the show piques again.

The upcoming episode of Nach Baliye will see Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as guests for the promotions of their upcoming film, Half Girlfriend. Also, another interesting twist in the show is that Malaika Arora Khan has replaced Sonakshi Sinha on the judges’ panel. The former Nach Baliye judge will be on the show once again while Sonakshi Sinha is on a break.

Coming back to Half Girlfriend promotions, it was quite a happy reunion for Arjun and Shraddha with Nach Baliye judge and film’s director Mohit Suri. Malaika got groovy to the tunes of “Anarkali Disco Chali“ actor while Arjun, who plays a Bihari character in Half Girlfriend, danced to the Bhojpuri hit, “Lagave Lu Jab Lipistick“. Guess what? Malaika just couldn’t stop herself from praising Arjun Kapoor and thought that actor killed it’ with his desi moves.

Malaika’s comeback on the show is going to be a much-watch episode for this reason as rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor happens to be the guest of the show. There have been ample rumours and speculations about Arjun and Malaika dating each other. However, the duo never spoke about it and always stated that they are just good friends. It all started after Arjun Kapoor was spotted visiting Malaika’s house a couple of times.

Nevertheless, their bonding for the first time on the public platform is going to be a must watch. What do you think?