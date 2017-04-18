Armaan Malik Wants Yo Yo Honey Singh To Come Back

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently Armaan Malik Tweeted asking Honey to come back. Twitter brought Armaan into the conversation, asking if they can expect him to collaborate with Honey, The 21 yrs old singer liked the idea and tagged Yo-yo in his reply that read”Paaji, see the love. We def should do a track!”

Not just the fans but even people from the B-Town are waiting for Honey Singh to launch his next song. There has been a great anticipation for Yo Yo’s return.

Yo Yo Honey Singh have helped numbers that have become party anthem. The rapper has set a mark for himself in the music industry.

His songs made the nation roll up their sleeves and party all night. There is no doubt that today’s Bollywood music is like this because of Honey Singh.

He encouraged singers of different types to enter into Bollywood if they agree or don’t they make him their idol.