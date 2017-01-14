Aww! This Is How Aishwarya Rai Said Yes To Abhishek Bachchan

10 years ago when Aishwarya Rai said yes to Abhishek Bachchan over marrying him, it made the entire nation went crazy about their marriage. Having had past affairs with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, having the most controversial breakup in town, Aishwarya called for a simple love life with respectable future ahead. And then came her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan.

Well! About to complete 10 years this April, the two seem to still be in love like they were back then when they tied the knot. Being one of the hottest couple in town, they leave no room to flaunt their love for each other. This is what Abhishek recently did by taking it to Twitter.

The Guru actor revealed it to the social media and fans that it was a freezing night in New York when he proposed to the most successful and honored Miss World till date, Aishwarya Rai. Surprisingly, Aishwarya had immediately said yes to the actor.

The beautiful couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007.

Expressing love for the most beautiful woman, the 40-year old actor wrote on Twitter, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said ‘yes’.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek make it one of the best couples in the industry.

In fact, sources suggest that Abhishek proposed to the Guru co-actress after the World premiere of Guru in New York and the beauty queen too agreed for a marriage with him.

Aishwarya and Abhishek formed one of the best couples after working in films like Kuch Na Kaho and Guru together.