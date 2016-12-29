Aww! Mira Rajput Confesses Her Love For Shahid Kapoor In The Cutest Manner!

The lovely couple Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput will star in the next episode of Koffee with Karan. The duo keeps giving us a glimpse of their love through their social media accounts.

Now in the new promo video shared by Star World, we got a glimpse into Shahid-Mira‘s life and they look absolutely adorable together. In this new video Mira confesses to being head over heels in love with Shahid.

We were awestruck to see both of them expressing their love for each other in the cutest possible manner. This cute couple will star in the episode that will telecast on 1st January 2017 and we cannot wait anymore.

This couple never forgets to give us relationship goals. Love will be in the air this Sunday. Excited? Go check out the promo.