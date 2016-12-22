WHAAT! Ayushmann Khurana’s Brother Aparshakti To Go Jail For 5 Years?

While the Vicky Donor and multi-talented star of B-Town, Ayushmann Khurana has managed to keep away from scandals, seems his brother Aparshakti has already got into the harsh side of industry where he has made news already before even making his debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

As per sources, during October, the RJ turned actor got into trouble with the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) authorities when he was refrained from entering a restricted area at tha Mumbai airport. The actor’s brother got miffed when he lost his baggage and got into an argument with the police which turned up to be a big fight

As per sources, the actor got into a restricted area but a few passengers caught him and then he was arrested immediately at the Sahar Airport Police.

A policeman from the Sahar police station said that Aparshakti was arrested for assaulting and threatening the people in uniform.

Despite the lawyer defending the actor saying that he is brother of Ayushmann Khurana, the police refused to consider him and then took him to the custody. Also, Ayushmann had to wait for 30 hours post bail. It is also said that Ayushmann had to apologize for his younger brother’s misbehavior with the authorities.

Aparshakti has been served notice and will have to attend the court sessions too. Also, if he is found guilty, he will have to serve a three to five years prison sentence says the sources.

Aparshakti is all set to make his debut in Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal where he will be playing an important role.

Dangal, which is all set to hit the screens tomorrow stars Aamir playing Mahavir Singh Phogat and is based on a true story of the wrestler and his daughters Geeta and Babita.

Aparshakti was earlier a Radio Jockey who now finally made his debut in films.