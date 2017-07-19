Watch Video: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Reaction To Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Racism Tweet May Not Get Appreciated!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s reaction over Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s tweet will not be appreciated by many.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an excellent actor and can make the big superstars of Bollywood run for their money. Although he is a versatile actor, it took him as long as a decade to get recognition in Bollywood. Even after so many hardships and hurdles in his career what he gets, in the end, is a racist remark for his colour.

It was outrageous to see when such a qualified actor had to slam a casting director because the person has claimed that ‘fair and handsome people’ cannot be cast opposite the actor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was disgruntled obviously. He tweeted his resentment and wrote: ”Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.”

While Shraddha Kapoor talked about her views on the issue, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also has to say something which will make you more disgusted. According to a report, at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi he was asked to comment on the raging issue.

He said, ”Nawaz is getting lead roles yaar. Earlier there used to be a divide between parallel and commercial cinema. But now it’s all driven by talent. I don’t think so. Meri mummy ne aisa kabhi nahi bola ki dhoop mein khelene mat jao ki kale ho jaoge.”

Sanjay Chouhan, the casting director of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movie, Bandookbaaz Babumoshai was the man who commented on the actor’s skin colour. Later, he backed away saying he was misquoted.whether misquoted or not, the damage is done. One can only hope that everything becomes fine between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the casting director.

