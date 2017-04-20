Azaan Row: Sonu Nigam Shaves His Head, Maulvi Reacts!

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has landed into serious trouble after his tweets against waking up to Azaan. Following the controversy, Sonu Nigam has shaved his head and also talked about the fatwa that was issued against him by the Kolkata-based cleric, Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi.

Following his tweets, a senior member of a minority council issued a fatwa against singer Sonu Nigam for his comments over azaan. Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council issued a fatwa saying, “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person.”

Well, earlier today, Sonu Nigam shaved off his head at his house in Mumbai. The singer kept his promise and asked the cleric to pay him ₹10 lakh. “I am a secular person. It was not about Azaan, it was about the loud sound. Playing loud sound on a speaker is Gundagardi for me,” the singer said, trying to defend his tweets during the press conference today.

However, the maulvi was unhappy with Sonu Nigam and said, “Sonu Nigam has not done all the things I asked for, two out of the three things remain unfulfilled. Will give reward of 10 lakh, only when he does rest two-garland of old torn shoes and tour around the country.”

Sonu Nigam took the challenge up and called Hakim to the press conference to shave his head. The singer said he wanted to respond to the ‘fatwa’ in the language of love. “The one who is cutting my hair is a Muslim and I am a Hindu. There is no animosity. The same language of ‘fatwa’ can be communicated in a language of love,” he said.