B-Town Relishes On The Tasty Bareilly Ki Barfi Trailer!

Bareilly Ki Barfi was served yesterday in the form of its trailer and everyone relished its sweetness. The trailer of the film garnered huge appreciation from all quarters. While the audience is hogging upon the delicacy, the B-town too enjoyed the tasty treat.

Bollywood celebrities have been extending their support and praising the trailer extensively on Twitter. Biggies like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand L Rai, among others gave a thumbs up to the colourful trailer.

Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been receiving accolades for their performances in the trailer, building up huge anticipation for the film. The fresh casting of the film is widely appreciated as the trio would be seen sharing screen space together for the first time.

Kriti essays the character of a bold and rebellious Bitti, who break dances and watches English films. Ayushmann as Chirag is head over heels for Bitti and reflects the typical lovestruck small town guy. Rajkumar Rao dons two avatars one as a timid saree seller and the other as the funny mawali.

The slice of life film presents a quirky love triangle wherein Bitti aka Kriti is in the search for her groom, while Chirag aka Ayushmann and Pritam aka Rajkumar are seen competing for her love. Set in the backdrop of a small town Bareilly, the trailer is refreshing and delightful in its approach.

The trailer of the film gives us the taste of a perfect recipe including ingredients ranging from comedy, tragedy to romance.

Helmed by the perfect cast, the film embarks on brilliant performances by Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is sure to break the clutter of the overly dramatic times and take you to the light hearted comic world with its fresh approach.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra’s BR Studio in association with Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.

Hahah love the trailer and love this sweet and mad world you’ve created! @kritisanon @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao all the best guys!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/E8kp6StewY — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 19, 2017

Dekho dekho!! Its @junochopra‘s first film as creative producer! So proud… this looks like too much fun https://t.co/QGHdFqNplQ 🙌🏼 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) July 19, 2017

Fantastic trailer. Seems super fun. All the best @kritisanon and the rest of the BKB team #BareillyKiBarfi https://t.co/Hc6Zfe1QRz — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 19, 2017

This looks like too much fun, you’re so lovely!! @kritisanon ❤️🤗 https://t.co/9pZSLsxSkY — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) July 19, 2017

Superb Bitti mast 👌👌👌 https://t.co/EVV1aeEfxp — Sabbir Khan (@sabbir24x7) July 19, 2017

