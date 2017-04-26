Baahubali 2: The Conclusion BREAKS Aamir Khan’s Dangal Record, Million Tickets Sold In 24 Hours!

BookMyShow sells over a million tickets for Baahubali 2. Clocks highest ever advance sales revenue

BookMyShow today announced that it has already sold well over a million tickets in just over 24 hours for the one of the most anticipated movies of the year- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Even though the bookings have not yet opened across all cinemas, especially in the South where the film is expected to receive an incredible response, BookMyShow is witnessing a phenomenal traction across the country for the film.

With this, BookMyShow has also already clocked its highest ever advance sales revenues for a movie, while the film’s release is still two days away. This record was previously held by Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow says, “BookMyShow is experiencing an unprecedented advance booking for Baahubali 2. We have already sold over 1 million tickets across languages, even when the bookings have been live for just over a day. Though Baahubali 2 is largely perceived to be loved by South Indian audience, the response from Hindi speaking markets has been highly encouraging as well. Once all the cinemas in South come out with their schedules for the film, we expect the online ticket sales for Baahubali 2 to surge at an increasingly fast pace.”

The film had emerged to be an underdog in 2014 and owing to the humongous response garnered by the first instalment, Baahubali: The Conclusion stands to be the most anticipated film of 2017.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The Movie is all set to hit cinema halls on April 28th, 2017.