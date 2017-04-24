Do You Know Why Baahubali 2 Will Go Down As The Greatest Indian Blockbuster Of All Time? Read Here

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been one of the most awaited films since its prequel, Baahubali: the Beginning released in 2015. The audiences, which cut across state borders, loved the visual treat that the first installment was and couldn’t wait to know, ‘why did Kattapa kill Baahubali?’

With an unprecedented release in 6,500 Screens across India, Baahubali is breaking more than one record. It is also touted as one of the most expensive Indian film till date. Interestingly, Baahubali 2 along with the first film, Baahubali: The Beginning, pretty much stands at a position where it can be compared to James Cameron’s Avatar, for Indians, of course in terms of graphics and visuals.

We as a society enjoy movie and television a lot. Even more so, if it is something we relate to. Baahubali, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, draws inspirations from Indian folklore, particularly Amar Chitra Katha, Mahabharata and Chandamama. Most of us have grown up either listening or reading to these stories or watching them on TV. It is always an integral part of us growing up.

Comparing this to Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One which also had some stunning visuals and graphics with cyborgs, artificial intelligence and video game characters inspired from Hollywood science-fiction. But it didn’t connect to Indian audience as much as it should have. Simply because we do not relate to AI as a society yet.

Baahubali on the other hand transports us to the land which we are familiar with – kings, queens and rakshasas. Indian mythology, if depicted in a relatable manner, can be a huge hit in India. The kingdom of Mahishmati’s existence is genuinely rooted in history as part of the Avanti kingdom.

Some scenes of the movie got us goosebumps. Take, for instance, Bhallala Deva (Rana Dagubatti) fighting the bull, Shivudu (Prabhas) carrying the Shivalinga on his shoulders so that his adoptive mother doesn’t have to walk much and the battle scenes.

Indian audiences enjoy the magnanimity of cinematography without even bothering about the starcast. In 2016, The Jungle Book earned over INR 243 crore in India. The previous year, Furious 7 earned over INR 100 crore in India.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, as claimed by its DOP Senthil Kumar, “will be probably the first film to cross Rs 1000 crore” and who knows may be he is right!

