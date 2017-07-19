After Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli To Direct Mohanlal And Sridevi Next?

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ director SS Rajamouli wants to direct South star Mohanlal and Bollywood actress Sridevi in his next film.

The multiple award winning ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli has gained fame for his stunning films and is now looking forward to directing once again.

The 43-year old Telegu film director will most probably direct the Mollywood star Mohanlal in his next film. He also plans on choosing the Bollywood actress Sridevi as his leading lady for the untitled film.

The ‘Eega’ director made known his wishes to direct the superstar of South when he was busy promoting his recent film ‘Baahubali 2’ in Kerala.

Although the director and ‘Mom’ actress had a fight recently, it is all sorted out now. The duo had exchanged heated words when she was not his first choice for ‘Baahubali 1’. Rajamouli apologised publicly and Sridevi gladly let it go. The actress was quoted saying ”I don’t hold grudges. What is in the past, is in the past…” in a DC interview.

Mohanlal gave a stellar performance in his recent film ‘Jantha Garage’ with south actor Junior NTR while Sridevi was last seen in her own film ‘Mom’. If this rumour is true, the actors will be working together for the first time on screen.

The movie is yet to be titled and is due sometime next year. The movie is rumoured to be nothing like his previous ones and will be a fantasy drama based on real life situations. There are no confirmations of this yet. We can’t wait to see SS Rajamouli’s magic on the big screen once again.

‘Baahubali 2’ is all set for a huge China release later this year and is expected to be huge.

