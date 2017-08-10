Baahubali 2 Streaming Rights Sold To Netflix For This Huge Amount!

The Baahubali series has done spectacularly well in India and is now moving on a worldwide scale!

It looks like director SS Rajamouli’s well-known movie series ‘Baahubali’ is going to even greater heights. ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ released this year with a whole bunch of action sequences, a gripping storyline and new characters. It was a sequel to the first part titled ‘Baahubali’. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam.

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ has easily crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India, and even internationally. The movie found a good response with the audiences and has become one of the most watched films in cinemas.

Netflix, the media-streaming giant that airs shows and movies along with original content from around the world has turned to Indian cinema. After much rumours, Netflix has acquired the famed movie ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ for a grand amount of Rs.25.5 crore. The biggest hit movie ever can now be viewed in almost 192 countries around the world. SS Rajamouli and the cast and crew thanked all the fans for the support.

South Actor Prabhas became extremely popular for his role as Armendra Baahubali while actress Anushka Shetty portrayed the role as Devasena. The couple created such magic that fans are hoping they return to the big screen once again. Actors Sathya, Ramya Krishnan and Rana Daggubati also played major roles in the film

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ completed 100 days last week and is considered as the biggest hits of the year, making a mark for other films to come. Who else feels like watching the blockbuster once again on Netflix?

