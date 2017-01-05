Baahubali 2 Teaser Attached With Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees!

We have already seen and made a mental note of the list of all most awaited films on 2017. And let’s admit it’s a long list starting from Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. One of the movies that has kept audiences excited and with a question in the mind, ‘Why did Katappa Kill Baahubali?’ – Baahubali 2 is also one of the most awaited films of the year.

We have exciting news for all of you out there.

With the anxiety soaring already owing to the two big releases on box-office on the same day, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, we have exciting news on Baahubali 2. And how is it?

As we all know, Baahubali 2 is slated to release on April 28, 2017 and the first teaser of the movie is already revealed but we are yet to watch it. The teaser of the movie will be launched around January 23 or 24 and it will be attached to the movie Raees!!!

Yes, isn’t it exciting news? This means there is double treat with Raees and Baahubali 2.