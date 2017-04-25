Baahubali: The Conclusion To Witness Biggest Release In The History Of Indian Cinema

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion will witness a tremendous start ever at the Box Office.

One of the much-awaited films of 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion has created enormous buzz among the audience. The film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in lead roles is expected to be bigger, better and stronger. Baahubali part one broke many records, and if that was not enough, the film is going ahead to break more with the second instalment of the big franchise. The film will be the biggest release in the history of Indian cinema. Yes, you read that right!

“Baahubali 2” is all set to release across 6500 screens. This means that it will be the first ever film to witness such a massive release and is already getting a blockbuster start at the Box Office. Usually, any Bollywood film runs on close to 5,000 screens across the country. Also, given the number of languages, the film will release in, Baahubali is expected to witness a huge opening.

Earlier, Salman Khan’s “Sultan” was in the lead with 4350 screen counts, while Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” grabbed 4300 screens. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Raees” had 2500 screens; Hrithik Roshan’s “Kaabil” got 2200 screens. Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s “Jolly LLB 2” enjoyed 3200 screen counts.

Now that the film is releasing in 6500 screens with the makers of the film trying to bring the number close to 7000, do not get surprised with the huge opening figure of the film on its first day. Also, as April 28 is not a holiday, the collections might be a little less than expected but still would be called as huge considering the lavish release in India.

After years of wait, the second instalment to the Baahubali series is ready to hit the theatres. It’s going to be bigger, better and grander. Directed by S.S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion in cinemas on 28th April 2017.