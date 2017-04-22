Baahubali: The Conclusion All Set For A Grand Premiere

Baahubali: The Conclusion which is just a few days away from its release, is all set for a grand premiere.

After Baahubali: The Beginning, touted as India’s biggest blockbuster, was well received by audiences and critics alike, the makers are optimistic about the sequel witnessing the grandest opening of Indian cinema so far.The makers claim that the gala night, which will be held in Mumbai on April 27, will match the grandeur international premieres.

The entire film fraternity is expected to attend the grand event.