Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Reacts On Ranveer Singh’s Performance In Padmavati Trailer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Baahubai fame SS Rajamouli finds Ranveer Singh menacing in the trailer of Padmavati!

The period drama Padmavati’s trailer was released yesterday. And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has stolen the attention from all over since the trailer of the film has been out. Such fierce war scenes, such spectacular portrayal of characters, such beautiful and magnificent sets, all these are enough to tell how grand the film is going to be. All the main leads, whether it is Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh or Shahid Kapoor, have left an impact on the audience. Even the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli could not stop himself from praising the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

He took to Twitter saying, “Insanely beautiful !!! Each frame etched to perfection by the master craftsman.”

Insanely beautiful !!!

Each frame etched to perfection by the master craftsman. #PadmavatiTrailer https://t.co/aIgdQUMifO — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 9, 2017

But a special mention has to be given to Ranveer’s character of Alauddin Khilji. The actor has just nailed it and we can’t help us saying that it is probably his best performance ever! The audience has gone crazy seeing the spectacular performance that the actor has given. And so has SS Rajamouli who ‘can’t take his eyes off him’.

Tweeting about Ranveer’s role, he writes, “. @RanveerOfficial looks menacing and frightening yet can’t take my eyes off him..”

. @RanveerOfficial looks menacing and frightening yet can't take my eyes off him.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 9, 2017

Another legend to praise this ‘to be legendary’ film was shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. After watching the stunning trailer, he tweeted saying, “HOW DOES HE DO THIS ..?? Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati’ and the trailer .. the gift of extraordinary vision !”

T 2573 – HOW DOES HE DO THIS ..?? Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Padmavati' and the trailer .. the gift of extraordinary vision !👏👏👏👏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9UvVzEqO3Y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2017

Padmavati’s trailer has left everyone restless for the film, which is to hit the theatres on December 1, this year. It is after much delay that the film will now be finally releasing!

Comments

comments