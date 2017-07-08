Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Regrets Sparking A Controversy With Sridevi

SS Rajamouli had stated that when approached to play Sivagami’s role in Baahubali, the actress has demanded Rs 8 crores.

Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi was initially approached to portray Sivagami in the Magnum Opus, Baahubali’. Things did not work out and later Ramya Krishnan was roped in to play Sivagami. Well, honestly, it wise of Sridevi to say no as no one other than Ramya could have pulled off the character so well. It was all going well with the director occupied with the success of Baahubali. But, Rajamouli ruined his image when on a show he said that Sridevi had asked for Rs 8 crores to act in the movie along with other facilities.

As soon as Sridevi knew about this, she decided to reply the director and so at a promotional event of her movie Mom, she opened up about the issue., She had said, “First of all, I can’t believe he (Rajamouli) would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any kind of demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I’ve turned down in the past. I think it’s highly impolite to talk about the films you don’t do.” The actress was good enough to not slam at the director for his statement.

Recently, when DNA contacted him and asked for his response. He said, “As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn’t have discussed the details on a public platform. That’s a mistake. And I regret it.”

Rajamouli does seem ashamed of his statement and to control the damage that has been done, he wishes the actress luck for her movie, Mom. He added saying, “I have huge respect for Srideviji as a flag-bearer of the southern film industries in Mumbai for many years. I wish her all the best. And I wish Mom a big success as the trailer looks very intriguing and promising.”

Hopes are that everything becomes well between the actress and the director and they forget this unfortunate ‘controversy’.