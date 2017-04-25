Shooting For Baahubali Literally Left A Mark On Prabhas

Filming for the Baahubali franchise has resulted in Prabhas having 2 injury marks on his body.

Prabhas who dedicated 5 years of his life to the Baahubali franchise, underwent rigorous training to prep for his double role in the play, that of Amrendra Baahubali and Shivudu.

Director SS Rajamouli ‘s vision required Prabhas to perform with finesse as a warrior.

The gruelling war scenes resulted in the actor garnering injury marks on his body.

Both the parts of Baahubali have extensive war sequences, which resulted in the actor actually getting battle marks on his body.

Prabhas had spent nearly 600 days filming for the Baahubali franchise, with the actor refraining from signing any other film over the tenure of 5 years while shooting for the magnum opus project.

Baahubali: The Conclusion which is just a few days away from its release, is all set for a grand premiere.

After Baahubali: The Beginning, touted as India’s biggest blockbuster, was well received by audiences and critics alike, the makers are optimistic about the sequel witnessing the grandest opening of Indian cinema so far.The makers claim that the gala night, which will be held in Mumbai on April 27, will match the grandeur international premieres.

The entire film fraternity is expected to attend the grand event.

The film’s release has turned into a festival of sorts and the hosts are personally looking into the intricate details of the mega event. Team Baahubali is keen to make it a benchmark for future Indian premieres. A classic red carpet event is being planned. In keeping with the theme of the evening, huge props and artworks from the sets of the film have already been procured to give the venue a larger-than-life feel. The movie will be screened in Telugu and Hindi. The entire Baahubali team along with director SS Rajamouli, will fly down to attend the premiere.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on 28th April, 2017.

