Baahubali Theme Is SS Rajamouli’s Vision!

It was the creative maverick Rajamouli who gave the theme of Baahubali.

The first part of the film had a left a lot of the audience’s inquisitive about the question “Why Kattapa Killed Baahubali?”.

The theme of Baahubali: The Conclusion which has again created such a humongous impact on the audience’s is again director Rajamouli’s vision.

Based on this theme a special creative was made that summarize’s the essence of the sequel in a poster.

This theme is the idea of Rajamouli and has been used in all promotions as it’s the most asked question from the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Shedding details into the theme Rajamouli said “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? We thought of it as a theme for the part 2. We thought we will use that throughout in our promotions because that was the most asked question. We also have that scene in the film where we were shooting some stills and our designer Mr Jaggan, he suddenly sent me this image one day. It was not scheduled and we were not releasing anything on that day but I couldn’t help but.. just released it and I came up with the line of having the line ‘The boy he raised, the man he killed’

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on 28th April 2017.