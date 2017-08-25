Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Tweet Review: Could Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Impress The Audience?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is out in the theatres now!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the man whose acting prowess has matched legendary proportions in the last few years.With films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Badlapur, he has impressed everyone with his acting skills. And here comes one more for the audience to watch out for. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is finally out in the theatres.

The trailer was filled with humour and romance. It was a quirky ride into the life and times of a small time contract killer, Babu, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film sees Nawazuddin in a badas* avatar. For the first time, the actor has done such a role, which makes this film different from his other ones. The actor is seen indulged into steamy scenes, which he has never done in any of his film earlier. Well, versatility is seen as the hallmark of the acting craft, and Nawazuddin is the perfect example of it.

The film is getting a mixed response from the audience. Some have liked it, others have not. But with the weekend coming up, the film’s fate will become clear by this Monday.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is a story about a small time contract killer, Babu, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the number 1 contract killer, whose reputation is at stake when a rival, Banke, comes on the scene. Having got contracts to kill the same 3 people, they decide to play a game. Whoever kills more, becomes the undefeated number 1.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets from the people after watching the film:

@Nawazuddin_S Just came out watching #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz and it was a packed show in Kolkata. Well done. #DarkInDemand @biditabag — Anish Agarwal (@AnishSpeaks) August 25, 2017

#BabumoshaiBandookbaaz Typical Nawaz !! You will like it if Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0 was your choice !! Adult film. — Rj Harshil (@RjHarshil) August 25, 2017

Watching #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz Just cant stop laughing till interval

80% occu at greater noida @IndiaCinepolis — Divyanshu Thakur (@Akkiholic) August 25, 2017

@Nawazuddin_S sir this film has love action emotions revenge nd 1 imp thng always u have .. . Acting . Must watch ..#BabumoshaiBandookbaaz — mahendra pal singh (@lovethakur124) August 25, 2017

Don't miss #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz movie at any cost or must say Don't miss phulwa @biditabag at any cost Watching again on sunday with girl🙏 — Karan Shukla (@DrunkenKaran) August 25, 2017

A dark comedy that comes full circle in engaging storytelling. Worth a watch. #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz — Snehith Kumbla (@skwriterpoet) August 25, 2017

