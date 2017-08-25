Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Tweet Review: Could Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Impress The Audience?

babumoshai bandookmoshai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is out in the theatres now!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the man whose acting prowess has matched legendary proportions in the last few years.With films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Badlapur, he has impressed everyone with his acting skills. And here comes one more for the audience to watch out for. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is finally out in the theatres.

The trailer was filled with humour and romance. It was a quirky ride into the life and times of a small time contract killer, Babu, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film sees Nawazuddin in a badas* avatar. For the first time, the actor has done such a role, which makes this film different from his other ones. The actor is seen indulged into steamy scenes, which he has never done in any of his film earlier. Well, versatility is seen as the hallmark of the acting craft, and Nawazuddin is the perfect example of it.

The film is getting a mixed response from the audience. Some have liked it, others have not. But with the weekend coming up, the film’s fate will become clear by this Monday.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is a story about a small time contract killer, Babu, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the number 1 contract killer, whose reputation is at stake when a rival, Banke, comes on the scene. Having got contracts to kill the same 3 people, they decide to play a game. Whoever kills more, becomes the undefeated number 1.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets from the people after watching the film:

