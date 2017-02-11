Baby Star-Cast To Do Powerful Cameos In Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu is all set to sizzle with ‘Naam Shabana,’ which is India’s first spin-off, based on her character in Neeraj Pandey‘s ‘Baby.’

Taapsee had a powerful cameo in the film, for which she was immensely appreciated. We now witness an interesting turn of events with role reversals in ‘Naam Shabana.’

The audience is in for a special surprise as every important and significant character of ‘Baby’ will be back with powerful cameos in ‘Naam Shabana,’ including Akshay Kumar.

This film will be focused on Taapsee‘s character ‘Shabana,’ and will portray her story and her journey of becoming an undercover agent, who helps in preventing terror attacks from taking place in India.

Taapsee had undergone training sessions for her action-packed sequences in ‘Baby,’ and now with ‘Naam Shabana,’ she has gone one notch higher and has taken intense training sessions for performing some daredevil action stunts. From beating up goons to jumping off buildings, Taapsee has done it all!

‘Baby‘ was one of the most loved and appreciated films of 2015. Producer Shital Bhatia and director Neeraj Pandey are known for making films with good content like ‘A Wednesday,’ and ‘Special 26‘ and the audience is gearing up for an exciting journey with ‘Naam Shabana,’ the trailer of which is all set to be out on 10th February, 2017.

Gulshan kumar and Cape of Good Films presents A Plan C Studios production, Neeraj Pandey‘s Naam Shabana directed by Shivam Nair is all set to release on 31st March 2017.