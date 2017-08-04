Bachchan Women Pose Their Candid Best On the Vogue August Cover

Actress Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda are the face of Vogue’s August cover.The fashion magazine Vogue has picked the Bachchan family women as their cover story for this month’s issue. They celebrated their 10th anniversary yesterday and revealed the look of the cover issue at the party.

The women were all dolled up for the photo-shoot and looked their best while posing in the cover picture. Jaya Bachchan, look elegant in a cream cardigan, Shweta Nanda made a pretty picture in a yellow gown as Navya Naveli Nanda sat down in a white frilly dress.

The magazine shared pictures and videos of the photo shoot via their Instagram page. “It runs in the family–Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda grace the #Augustcover of Vogue India. Photographed by Tarun Vishwa, styled by @AnaitaShroffAdajania, makeup by @mickeycontractor, hair by @yiannitsapatori

The Bachchan women were seen comparing pictures from yesteryear actress Jaya Bachchan’s career. While daughter Shweta Nanda trolled mom Jaya Bachchan, granddaughter Navya teased her mom. The women had a gala time with a girl’s day out during the photo-shoot. Actor Amitabh Bachchan also joined the photo-shoot but via FaceTime to chit chat with the ladies. The Bachchan trio was at their candid best for the cover.

The beauties looked royal in shades of pink as Navya shared a picture from the photo-shoot with her followers on Instagram with the caption “#vogueindia #magazine”

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda were also present at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 for their 10th anniversary last night and went for hues of yellows and a dash of silver for the younger generation.

