Badrinath Ki Dulhania First Teaser: Varun Dhawan Begins The Search For His Dulhania In The Quirkiest Way!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is said to be the sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film is produced by Karan Johar. Finally, after the long wait, the makers of the film have unveiled the first teaser. The film featuring Varun Dhawan is absolutely unique yet quirky.

The 47 seconds teaser sees Varun Dhawan introducing himself as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri. He does it in the quirkiest way while he is getting his photoshoot done. Looking classy in a brown suit, Varun Dhawan behaves a little different and an innocent boy in the teaser. This gives an idea about his character in the film. The actor begins the search for his perfect dulhania. We can’t wait to catch Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited trailer.

Well, the teaser is quite exciting yet hilarious. We can’t wait for the trailer of the film, which will release on February 2, 2017. What do you think about Varun Dhawan’s quirky look in the teaser?

The film was much in news ever since it was announced. We are waiting to see Alia and Varun create the same magic on the screen like that of their previous outing. This marks Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt‘s third film together. First being their Bollywood debut Student of the Year (2012) and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Watch the teaser below: