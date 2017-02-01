Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Shraddha Kapoor’s Special Message For Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor has a special message for co-star and childhood buddy, Varun Dhawan and her contemporary Alia Bhatt. The teaser for their upcoming film, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘ is out and Shraddha took to twitter to express her liking for their film.

Shraddha shares a great friendship and bond with both Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt and on seeing the film’s teaser she tweeted, “Such a cute teaser of #BadrinathKiDulhania! @Varun_dvn too cute. Can’t wait for the trailer @aliaa08.”

Such a cute teaser of #BadrinathKiDulhania ! @Varun_dvn toooo cute. Can’t wait for the trailer @aliaa08 💕❤ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 31, 2017

Shraddha Kapoor is excited to watch the film’s trailer as she found the teaser adorably cute. Both Varun and Shraddha share a warm bond and a great rapport since childhood. We’ve seen their camaraderie in their super hit film ‘ABCD 2‘. They won everyone’s hearts with their outstanding dancing skills and chemistry.

Also, in spite of being contemporaries with Alia Bhatt and competition for each other, the two actresses share a pleasant bond and a good friendship, which has developed over the years. Both the young ladies have always had good things to say for each other and have always genuinely praised and encouraged each other’s work.

It is heartening to see the younger generation of actors cherish friendships and be so appreciative and encouraging towards each other’s work.

Also Watch Video: Bollywood Biggies Spotted At Ok Jaanu Movie Premiere