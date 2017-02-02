Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer: Watch Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt’s Quirky Desi Chemistry!

Bollywood’s adorable and favourite onscreen couple, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are back again. For their upcoming film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘, a sequel to their 2014 rom-com ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania‘. Fans were eagerly waiting for this big launch and finally, it’s here. The first much-awaited trailer of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘ is finally out!

The trailer of the film sees Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal and Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi. They are in fun and quirky avatars. Unlike his other characters so far, Varun Dhawan is seen sweet, innocent, swami types. He is seen chasing to marry the girl he has fallen in love with. Alia Bhatt is seen bold, bling and fizz. It’s the coming together of raw and refined with a touch of desi-pan and a hatke definition of pyaar!

The trailer looks absolutely beautiful with laughter, love, emotions and madness. It has a very colourful vibe to it, and the trailer promises to stay in the minds of the audience for long. Also, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dancing to 90s song Tamma Tamma is surprising and surely to be a new party song of the year.

BKD marks the third film of Alia and Varun together. Looks like they will yet again recreate the same magic on the screen. The poster, teasers, and the newly released trailer look promising and fun-filled. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘ is produced by Karan Johar and is releasing on March 10, 2017.

Watch the trailer below:

