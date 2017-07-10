Bajrangi Bhaijaan Actress Alka Kaushal Sentenced To Two Years Of Jail

Television actress Alka Kaushal has been arrested with two-year jail sentence in a duping case.

Television actress Alka Kaushal and her mother get two years’ jail term in a cheque bounce case. The actress, who essayed the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, will suffer two years jail sentence. According to reports, the mother-daughter duo had taken Rs 50 lakh from a farmer, Avtar Singh, a resident of Langrian village, to make a serial. However, they did not return his money.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In a shocking case, Alka gave two cheques of Rs 25 Lakhs each to the farmer after he demanded money from her. But, both the cheques were reported to bounce. Avtar Singh then moved a local court in Malerkotla in 2015, which sentenced the two to two years’ jail in a case of cheque bounce.

However, things did not stop here. Alka Kaushal and her mother moved to the Punjab (Sangrur) court but the additional session judge of the court upheld the lower court’s order on Wednesday. The two are now locked up in Sangrur district jail.

Well, the actress has worked in many Bollywood films as well as in the Marathi Cinema. She played Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Queen and was seen in TV shows including Qubool Hai, Swaragini and Kumkum. It is quite shocking to know that the actress was involved in duping someone.

Watch Video : Ranbir Kapoor And Family Celebrate Mom Neetu Singh’s Birthday