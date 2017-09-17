A Bare Chested Farhan Akhtar Turns Up The Heat On Cover Page

The multifaceted Farhan Akhtar is known for his breezy persona in addition to his acting, directing, writing and film making skills.

The 43 year old is touted as a hearthrob by the ladies owing to his easy going approach and chiseled body.

The actor has now set a new precedent as he is seen turning up the heat on HT Brunch’s latest cover.

A towel clad Farhan Akhtar is seen owing up the space exhibiting his perfectly crafted body.

Not only is Farhan Akhtar looking absolutely alluring, the multi talented actor also serves as a fitness icon with his toned muscles and maintained frame.

The actor follows a tough fitness regime which includes waking up at 5.30 am and cycling for 22 km followed by a 2-hours workout every morning and a rigorous volleyball session twice a week.

Having a towel wrapped around his waist, Farhan Akhtar is seen donning a statement Fedora hat and boots. The look is completed with junk accessories that further add quirk to Farhan Akhtar’s style.

He sports an easy going look as he is seen sipping coffee.

The effortlessly stylish Farhan Akhtar is seen pushing style boundaries notches higher as he blends the casual and boho look with utmost suave.