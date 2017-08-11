Bareilly Ki Barfi Dessert Becomes The USP Of A Restaurant!

A popular restaurant in Mumbai known for its continental cuisine had recently made an addition to their dessert menu with Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The dish that was named after the film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has now become the most popular dish of the restaurant.

People are getting intrigued with the name of the desert as everyone is aware of the film titled on the same.

Customers who are visiting the restaurant are getting curious because it’s known for its continental cuisine and now there is an Indian Desert named after the film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’

The owner of the restaurant has loved the trailer so much so that he had decided to add Barfi in his dessert named Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Despite being a continental restaurant the owner had come up with a new dessert to their menu with Barfi.

The film’s title has been arousing everyone’s alacrity because of its uniqueness

Ever since the trailer released the film has created immense anticipation amongst the audiences.

Bareilly Ki Barfi features Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Written by Dangal’s writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone.

Juno Chopra is the creative producer who has been involved with all aspects of the film.

The collaborative effort between Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain has worked very well.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

