Bareilly Ki Barfi Maintains A Strong Hold At The Box Office

The sleeper hit ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is touted as the tastiest film of the year. The slice of life film has maintained a strong hold at the box office raking in 32.23 crores by the end of its fourth week.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ garnered 1.30 crores in its fourth weekend. The film collected 0.20 crores on Friday, 0.50 crores on Saturday and 0.60 crores on Sunday. The Ashwiny Iyer directorial has entered its fifth week and continues to enchant with its magic and stands at the total collection being 32.23 Crores.

Made on a lean budget the film emerged as an underdog. The light hearted film proved its mettle by offering an entertaining film backed by a strong plot.

The slice of life film set in the backdrop of a small town depicted the rooted tale of a sweet yet quirky love triangle. The film stars Kriti Sanon as the rebellious Bitti, Ayushmann Khurrana as the press owner Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar Rao as the saree vendor Pritam Vidrohi, wherein Chirag and Pritam are seen competing for Bitti’s love.

The content driven film won not only hearts but also accolades from both audience and critics alike. ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ offered a refreshing treat to the audience with its intriguing storyline and power packed performances.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is the collaborative effort between Ashiwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.

Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain contributed to a power packed script to Juno Chopra’s sphere headed execution while Ashiwiny Iyer Tiwari captured perfect frames.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ brought to celluloid for the first time the team of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film is Ashiwiny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director.