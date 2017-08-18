Bareilly Ki Barfi Tweet Review: Did Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann And Rajkummar Rao Starrer Impress The Audience?

Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has finally entered its first day at the theaters and here’s what audience have to say about the film.

Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has finally released today at the Box Office. Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is touted as the tastiest entertainer of the year due to its interesting storyline and star cast. Well, the first public review of the film proves audience has liked the film. The film surely promises to be a fun filled tale of a love triangle between Bitti, Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi played by Kriti, Ayushmann, and Rajkummar Rao.

The lighthearted rom-com is set in the North Indian town of Bareilly. The story of the film revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti), a bohemian, break dance lover Bareilly girl who falls deeply in love with Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar) an author. Bitti seeks the help of the local printing press-owner, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) on her journey of love to find Pritam.

Going by the first review, the film is being loved by the audience and is expected to dominate the Box Office. The director, the writing, the star cast, everything about the film is being well spoken by the audience. The film is expected to leave a huge impact on the audience with a sweet love story that seems, the audience is enjoying after a very long time.

One of the reasons that make the film look special is because it has been backed with powerful content and has been written by none other than Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

The film that is doing a right noise is said to be inspired by a French novel titled ‘Ingredients of Love’. Writer Nitesh Tiwari has adapted the book into the script and has changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. Also, the highlight of the film is none other than director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who had earlier delivered a good content oriented film, Nil Battey Sannata.

If you are planning to watch the film this weekend, check out what audience has to say:

Every single dialogue is dripping in typical north-indian street flavour. Certain Aanand L Rai touch. #BareillyKiBarfi — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) August 18, 2017

Despite clear hints to how it will go, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari takes clever diversions in making a sweet, funny film. #BareillyKiBarfi — Snehith Kumbla (@skwriterpoet) August 18, 2017

@kritisanon Kritiii!! You’re going places for sure, great performance! Finally got a taste of #BareillyKiBarfi and man it was special. 😘💚 — Zaid Abdullah (@Zaaid08) August 18, 2017

The transformation is hilarious. The pace of the film keeps it engaging. #BareillyKiBarfi — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) August 18, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi is a Sweet , Delight , Funny & Entertaining FilmWith Superb Performances !@ayushmannk @kritisanon 👌👍 Rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) August 18, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi has its heart at the right place. @ayushmannk is all heart,@RajkummarRao is unbelievable. @kritisanon is simply at her best — Prachita Pandey (@imPrachita) August 18, 2017

So Watched #BareillyKiBarfi !

And after a hiatus I am Tweeting this for Bollywood Film – 2nd Half Is Better than the 1st Half 👏👌

SWEET FILM! — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) August 18, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi must must watch guys.. Such a treat just before the festive season starts. @Ashwinyiyer @RajkummarRao immense respect. — Sushma Bharti (@IamSushBM) August 18, 2017

.@RajkummarRao tickles you funny bone right from the first scene. His eyes do the talking, every time! #BareillyKiBarfi — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) August 18, 2017

@kritisanon Seen the early morning first show and it’s your best movie and the movie is going to rock. #BareillykiBarfi — Sumeet Anand (@anand63) August 18, 2017

