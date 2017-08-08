Bareilly Ki Barfi: Watch Kriti Sanon Showcase Her Desi Swag With Twist Kamariya

The third song from ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ forces you to ‘Twist Kamariya’ with the desi swag. The song featuring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana is yet another winner track from the film.

The music of the film has been garnering great response with the electrifying ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ and the soulful ‘Nazm Nazm’ already ruling the charts.

‘Twist Kamriya’ features Kriti Sanon aka Bitti showcasing her killer break dance moves. The vibrant and cheerful Bitti has everyone getting on the dance floor with her infectious energy.

The song ‘Twist Kamariya’, is written and composed by Tanishk-Vayu, and has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Yaseer Desai, Altamash, and Tanishk.

The quirky story of the small town ‘Bareilly’ has been spreading its sweetness with its trailer and songs.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is a slice of life film, which revolves around the bold and chirpy Bitti, who is in search of an author she dreams of marrying, while Chirag aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Pritam aka Rajkumar Rao are seen competing for her love. Set in the backdrop of a small town, the film is refreshing and delightfully tasty in its approach.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone.

Juno Chopra is the creative producer who has been involved with all aspects of the film.

Written by Dangal’s writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

Watch Song Here: